The Five Best (And Worst) Of MLB’s New Batting Practice Hat Logos

Major League Baseball is in a weird place right now. Trading your best player to shed salary because you definitely weren’t going to try to re-sign him is sold by an extremely profitable baseball team as a good thing, for example. It’s also February and still cold and gross in a lot of places baseball thrives come summer.

That said, we’re starting to get some indications that this dark grey reality will break into a slightly warmer reality in the coming months, which means baseball is back. And this year, New Era and Major League Baseball are mixing some things up by giving each team a new logo to put on their batting practice hats. For some teams, this means simply putting their secondary logo inside their primary wordmark, which is exceedingly not cool.

Some others, however, truly explored the space to some positive results. They should be celebrated, while others deserve a cacophony of wailing that will last until free agency drags on far too long because, curiously, all at once no team wants to pay good players money to play professional baseball. Anyway, let’s do a quick ranking of the five best and five worst hats.

THE BEST

5) Toronto Blue Jays

The Jays have a history of using a large maple leaf in their alt logos, so this is kind of a throwback of sorts. And it looks really nice! This is a bird that wants you to remember it plays in Canada, and it’s doing a damn good job of it. Good job, bird.

4) Minnesota Twins



“Hey what if we put the secondary logo inside our wordmark and then just took an extremely long lunch? OK, cool, I’m thinking Arby’s.”