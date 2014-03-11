MLB Mascots Are Using Twitter To Try To Nail Mr. Met's Wife

Yesterday we introduced you to the underwhelming @MrMet Twitter account, your social media destination for a guy who loves the New York Mets and also has a baseball for a head. His initial tweets were just, “hey, I’m on Twitter,” and we worried that it was all a scam. “This can’t really be Mr. Met,” we opined. “He’ll manipulate baseball fans into following him, accidentally tweet a dick pic and reveal himself as a Jimmy Kimmel prank.”
The good news is that the @MrMet account appears to be legit. The bad news? The other MLB mascots on Twitter are using Mr. Met’s presence to try to f*ck his wife.
If you aren’t familiar with Mrs. Met, she’s one of Major League Baseball’s oldest mascots and also basically just Mr. Met with a wig for girls. The AL Central appears to be EXTREMELY familiar with her, though, according to this probably-innocent yell still really sexualized conversation between anthropomorphic foam-and-fur manthings:
Shut down, Sluggerrr tweeted that “he tried” and posted the video for Whitesnake’s ‘Here I Go Again.’ Cleveland Indians mascot Slider had another approach:
Ouch.
A little later Slider posted a picture of himself with Mr. and Mrs. Met, creating one of two theories:
1. He’s sorry for pretending to want to nail Mrs. Met on Twitter and is making nice, or
2. Mr. Met is a cuckold. Or a swinger?
You decide:
Well, if Mr. Met is as impotent as the team, who could blame her for running around
I’ve grown up on professional wrestling, so excuse me if all of these mascots being super-chummy with one another has me extremely upset.
Yeah, I’m definitely expecting to see Slider pull up to a drive-thru wedding chapel with Mrs. Met passed out in the passenger seat any day now.
