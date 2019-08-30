MLS Is Finding Ways To Establish Itself As It Tries To Take The Next Step Forward

Getty Image

ORLANDO – Chris Mueller left the pitch and walked into a mob scene. With barriers on both sides of a makeshift red carpet, fans piled up, calling his name and straining to make eye contact. Mueller took it all in, receiving the type of adulation that global stars like Wayne Rooney or Alex Morgan received earlier in the day.

MLS brought the Skills Challenge back to its All-Star festivities for the first time in two decades, dividing players into three teams: MLS All-Stars, Atlético Madrid, and Mueller’s club, Orlando City Soccer Club. After executing a successful scissor kick in the Touch and Volley challenge, and a down to the buzzer finish for points in the Passing challenge — all three teams went boom or bust for the big point crossbar target — Mueller and his teammates prevailed.

Chris Mueller pulled out the scissor kick in the #MLSAllStar touch and volley challenge 😮 pic.twitter.com/Ep89BO20LZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 31, 2019

While he was quick to squash any overarching commentary on what it means to win a Skills Challenge against the league’s best and one of the top clubs in Spain, Mueller didn’t have much of a poker face. He stuck around to sign autographs, soaked up the cheers from Orlando City SC faithful, and did every interview on down the scrum before heading into the locker room. The 22-year-old University of Wisconsin product, who was taken sixth in last year’s SuperDraft, represents the present and the future of MLS.

The Skills Challenge, meanwhile, represents the type of attempt at innovation MLS can afford to take if it hopes to not only keep pace, but draw in casual stateside viewers familiar with the All-Star experience from other leagues.

“It’s great for the exposure of the game, for the country, for the city,” Mueller said of the Skills Challenge. “You see the NBA doing stuff like this, and with the turnout for the crowd, I think it’s unbelievable. It showcases and shows how much the game is growing here.”