Monday Morning Suck-Off: NFL Edition

#NFL
12.13.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

We’ll just cut through the drama of setting up the Suck-Off and declare the obvious “winner”: Dallas Cowboys running back Tashard Choice. Choice had 7 rushes in Sunday’s loss to the Eagles for a whopping 16 yards last night, but then he lowered the bar even further when he found Michael Vick and asked him for an autograph.

This isn’t simply breaking unwritten rules. This is throwing the unwritten rulebook into the incinerator and starting an unwritten fire. It’s unfathomable that a guy could lose a close game to a division rival AT HOME and then finding the opposing quarterback. Okay, I just wish it was unfathomable. UPDATE: Choice has since apologized on Twitter, saying that the glove was intended for his young nephew.

Obviously, that still won’t sit well for a lot of football fans. But let’s be fair: if Tony Romo knew how to read, he appeared to be poised to do the same thing. But find me a better illustration of Vick’s resurgence of playmaking and popularity in the NFL. I’m not sure you can.

Other Suck-Off finalists who didn’t come up quite short enough:

Cincinnati Bengals. After sweeping their division last season, the Bengals are now 1-3 against AFC North foes. Nothing sums up the dichotomy between the Bengals and Steelers organization than these two tweets.

Washington Redskins. Donovan McNabb drives his team down the field in the rain to get his team to overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, only to watch Hunter Smith fumble a high snap on what would have been the game-tying extra point. Here‘s a fan video of the botch.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSCHAD OCHOCINCODONOVAN MCNABBMICHAEL VICKMONDAY SUCK-OFFNFL

