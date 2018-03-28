Getty Image

The Boston Red Sox hosted the Chicago Cubs in Fort Myers on Tuesday in a spring training game. Watching preseason baseball can be a bit of a slog, so ESPN decided to have a bit of fun with its broadcast.

The Sox are an exciting team full of potential this year, with a new manager and a young core of talent that is often as charismatic as they are productive on the field. One of those stars is center fielder Mookie Betts.

Betts was in right field on Tuesday and talked to the ESPN broadcast live during the game. The crew was asking Betts about another passion of his — bowling — when a fly ball went his way.