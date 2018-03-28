Mookie Betts Had Some Fun While Getting Interviewed By ESPN During A Spring Training Game

#Boston Red Sox #MLB
03.27.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Boston Red Sox hosted the Chicago Cubs in Fort Myers on Tuesday in a spring training game. Watching preseason baseball can be a bit of a slog, so ESPN decided to have a bit of fun with its broadcast.

The Sox are an exciting team full of potential this year, with a new manager and a young core of talent that is often as charismatic as they are productive on the field. One of those stars is center fielder Mookie Betts.

Betts was in right field on Tuesday and talked to the ESPN broadcast live during the game. The crew was asking Betts about another passion of his — bowling — when a fly ball went his way.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Red Sox#MLB
TAGSboston red soxMLBMookie BettsSPRING TRAINING

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 5 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 7 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP