Move Over Bernie, The Milwaukee Brewers Have Adopted A Stray Dog As A Mascot

Random animals have long played roles in the superstitions of Major League Baseball teams, with the Rally Monkey of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Rally Squirrel of the St. Louis Cardinals of St. Louis being two of the most notable recent examples. The Milwaukee Brewers are getting an early jump on the four-legged good luck charm with the adoption of a stray pooch named Hank that just sort of wandered into the Maryvale Baseball Park in Arizona. And yet we were told that those stray dogs in Maryvale were just a figment of our imaginations.
Since showing up at the park, Hank has become a staple of the Brewers’ Twitter feed, and the players have taken him in like he’s one of their own. It’s safe to say that any of the other strays in Hank’s old Chihuahua street gang would be insanely jealous of the pampered treatment he’s receiving, but who says that rags to riches stories don’t happen anymore?
I have to warn you, though – the video clip you’re about to see might just make your head explode from unbearable cuteness, because Hank got to run in his first mascot race at the ballpark today. Again, if you have a weak heart or can’t handle excessive adorableness, you need to look away immediately.
Very well done, Brewers. Now hopefully Hank can pitch, too.
Rumor has it he may be coming back to Milwaukee with the team. We in Milwaukee really want this to happen.
They should. Not like he belongs to anyone.
As a Wisconsinite and lifelong Brewers fan I wholeheartedly approve of our new mascot. I’ve competed in the sausage race before and let me tell you it isn’t as easy as it looks. He handled it pretty well. Hopefully he will be smoking those sausages (heh) in the near future!
I’m pretty sure he’s coming back here. One would think, with all this publicity, if he had owners who gave a shit about him, they’d have come forward already. And they should sell Hank merch and donate proceeds to local shelters or something. I would buy a Hank t-shirt or stuffed animal.
If only there were a player on the Brewers that could really use the positive publicity adopting Hank would bring.
They better bring him back, or this is the most callous adoption ever and they are nothing more than heartless bastards! Bastards I say!
Time to find a Golden Retriever puppy from a shelter, Cardinals.
The further away that dog gets from Arizona, the better. What an ass backwards state. The ‘Florida of the West.’