Nate And Nick Diaz Finally Have A Fan Anthem

#YouTube #MMA #UFC
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.05.13 8 Comments

diaz brothers song

Let me make sure I’ve got this straight … Nate Diaz is the Diaz brother who doesn’t want your stupid-ass cowboy hat all up on him and just means “bitch” when he calls Pat Healy a “fag.” Nick Diaz is the one who started his own MMA promotion, is good at nunchucks and never pays his taxes. Right? It’s like a live action Duke and Dimwit, except both guys are Dimwit.

Anyway, here’s a video entitled WAR DIAZ FUNNY SONG by YouTube user ColdRolledSteel, who may just be Tank Abbott in a hoodie and sunglasses. CRS serenades the brothers using a guitar and the demo button on his keyboard, occasionally telling the camera man to “flip it.” The camera man responds with “myem myem.” It is weird, off-putting and absolutely perfect for the Diaz. Diazes?

Video is after the jump.

For the rest of the day I’m gonna point at people and say “flipaflip?” just to see what they do. ColdRolledSteel is a bitch, and when I say “bitch” I mean “a great guy at music.”

[h/t to Middle Easy]

Around The Web

TOPICS#YouTube#MMA#UFC
TAGSFAN SONGSMMANATE DIAZNICK DIAZUFCWAR MMAyoutube

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 19 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP