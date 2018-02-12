‘NBA 2K18’ Was The Best-Selling Sports Game Of 2017

facebook/NBA2k

Every year, basketball fans look forward for months to checking out the latest NBA 2K offering. Seriously, the hype starts for months beforehand. Don’t believe us? Just check our coverage of last year’s NBA 2K18.

Every leak and tweak and update was scrutinized. Would Big Baller Brand be in the game? Who’s on the all-time teams? And of course, there is always, ALWAYS the debate about player ratings.

The game finally dropped in September, and while not everyone could agree when it came to the reviews, just about everybody bought a copy. And we mean just about everybody.