‘NBA 2K18’ Was The Best-Selling Sports Game Of 2017

#NBA 2k
02.12.18 4 weeks ago 2 Comments

facebook/NBA2k

Every year, basketball fans look forward for months to checking out the latest NBA 2K offering. Seriously, the hype starts for months beforehand. Don’t believe us? Just check our coverage of last year’s NBA 2K18.

Every leak and tweak and update was scrutinized. Would Big Baller Brand be in the game? Who’s on the all-time teams? And of course, there is always, ALWAYS the debate about player ratings.

The game finally dropped in September, and while not everyone could agree when it came to the reviews, just about everybody bought a copy. And we mean just about everybody.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA 2k
TAGSNBA 2KNBA 2K18

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP