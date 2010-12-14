NBA’s David Lee Has A Vagina In His Elbow

#Golden State Warriors #NBA
12.14.10 8 years ago 7 Comments
This is an image of the elbow laceration that Golden State Warriors forward David Lee has been playing with for the past month. Yeah, it’s pretty much just a hole, which might be great at parties if it wasn’t, you know, a gusher.

“It hurt really badly after (Tuesday’s) game,” Lee said before Wednesday’s game. “It was a blood bath when I took my elbow pad and tape off. The wound itself really isn’t improving too much, because I’m continuing to play on it. But at this point, it’s either that or sitting out. I’m not sitting out.”

–San Jose Mercury News

Lee can thank the teeth of the Knicks’ Wilson Chandler for the extra orafice (video of that on the next page) after those two entities collided on November 10th. Pretty gruesome. Oh and hey, the Heat won again last night. And there’s your NBA post for December (That’s a joke; we have at least two more NBA posts coming. Don’t email me.).

Img via @GSWscribe, via @CRM_STephen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#NBA
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBAOUCH MY HEAD HURTSPROBABLY SHOULD WARN YOU THAT ITS GROSS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP