NBA’s David Lee Has A Vagina In His Elbow

“It hurt really badly after (Tuesday’s) game,” Lee said before Wednesday’s game. “It was a blood bath when I took my elbow pad and tape off. The wound itself really isn’t improving too much, because I’m continuing to play on it. But at this point, it’s either that or sitting out. I’m not sitting out.” –San Jose Mercury News

This is an image of the elbow laceration that Golden State Warriors forward David Lee has been playing with for the past month. Yeah, it’s pretty much just a hole, which might be great at parties if it wasn’t, you know, a gusher.

Lee can thank the teeth of the Knicks’ Wilson Chandler for the extra orafice (video of that on the next page) after those two entities collided on November 10th. Pretty gruesome. Oh and hey, the Heat won again last night. And there’s your NBA post for December (That’s a joke; we have at least two more NBA posts coming. Don’t email me.).

Img via @GSWscribe, via @CRM_STephen.