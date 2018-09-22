Getty Image

The Nebraska Cornhuskers made a sensational hire this past offseason when Scott Frost chose to leave UCF for his alma mater. Frost is a Nebraska legend who orchestrated quite the turnaround in Orlando, turning the Knights into a national championship-claiming football program two years after the team failed to win a game.

Frost was taking on a daunting task, as Nebraska was in a rough place following the Mike Riley tenure in Lincoln. Just like Rome was not built in a day, this rebuilding job was going to take more than three games. However, based on the three games the Huskers have played so far this season, it’s evident that it may take a little while longer than anyone would have hoped.

Nebraska walked into Ann Arbor on Saturday and got thrown around by the 19th-ranked Wolverines. The final score ended up being 56-10, with Michigan gaining 491 yards of total offense to a paltry 132 for Nebraska. This is the sort of stuff that went the Wolverines’ way in their Big Ten opener.