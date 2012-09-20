With Leather’s Watch This: Yes We Cam

It had been rumored for some time that one of our favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models, Chrissy Teigen, had been selected to be The X Factor’s female version of Ryan Seacrest, and that would have been awesome, because she’s funny, intelligent and very easy to look at. Then it was reported yesterday that she’s out and Khloe Kardashian and Mario Lopez are in, because f*ck us, that’s why.
This has nothing to do with sports, but my rage should be noted.
NFL: New York Giants at Carolina Panthers – 8:20 PM ET on NFL Network
Eli Manning and the Giants are without Hakeem Nicks, who had 412 catches for 6,215 yards on Sunday while seemingly being injured on every single play. Seriously, I’d watch a play and Nicks would be limping off the field, and then I’d look at another TV, and when I’d look back at the Giants game, he’d make a catch and then start limping again. That said, even sitting out, he’s more effective than all Miami Dolphins receivers.
Impact Wrestling – 8 PM ET on Spike
Is it not TNA anymore? Is this even the same promotion that I’m thinking of? I have zero clue what’s going on here, so I’ll just guess – tonight Sting takes on Jeff Jarrett and Hulk Hogan in a threeway “I quit” match, while Vince Russo and Kurt Angle continue to scheme against Scott Steiner. Is that close? I’m guessing it’s close.
MLS Soccer: DC Whatchamacallits at Philadelphia Something-or-Others – 8 PM ET on ESPN 2
I’d make a guess here, but I guarantee my Impact Wrestling guess is closer.
NCAA Football: BYU at Boise State – 9 PM ET on ESPN
Dear Boise State fans, do not charge the field three times. Please. Not like you should, obviously, because your team is better. But if you do, at least wait until the game is officially over.
MLB: Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels – 10:05 PM ET (Regional)
I will never stop using this photo if it’s applicable.
yeah that’s pretty close
except everyone is in skull masks and leather jackets
He forgot the part where Jeff Hardy drunkenly crashes his car into the ring, then tries to wrestle for 5 minutes before falling asleep in a puddle of his own vomit.
TONIGHT! Kevin Nash returns to MAEK MOAR POOPIES >:(
I never know what to do with my hands as an opponent beats the shit out of my Panthers. Do they just hang by my side? Do I make choking motions? Eh.
I’m pretty sure there’s a Chrissy Teigen is appropriate for any topic exception in the blogger/interwebs bylaws.
Seriously, she could be covered in Nazi hornets and I’d still make sweet slow love to her.
In case you were wondering…the DC Whatchamacallits beat the Philadelphia Something-or-Others 1-0. What’s-his-face scored the winning goal.
If there aren’t any explosions, I can’t stand to watch soccers happen.
No casting news short of “weekly Krissy Tiegan Kate Upton naked pillow fight” could move me from my regularly scheduled position of not giving a shit about the X-Factor.