The NFL offseason has been as wild as any in recent memory with a number of trades involving big names, stars finding new homes in free agency and others being outright released.

That’s not the norm in the NFL, where player movement tends to be more limited prior to the NFL Draft, when picks are regularly shuffled around as teams jockey for position to land the top college players. The 2018 draft features some significant quarterback talent, which means teams in need of a franchise quarterback have plenty of incentive to move up and on Saturday, more than a month before draft night, we got our first major move.

The New York Jets, who held the No. 6 overall pick, have moved up to No. 3, shipping out two 2018 second round picks and a 2019 second along with No. 6 to the Indianapolis Colts for the right to take one of those quarterbacks.