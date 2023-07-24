The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The New York Jets

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The New York Jets are hoping that their splashy offseason moves, headlined by trading for Aaron Rodgers (86 OVR), will vault them into the conversation in the highly competitive AFC East. Rodgers is a huge upgrade over their recent QB play, even if he appears to have fallen off some as he nears 40 years old. Last year’s Jets team was led by its defense, and figures to have a strong group on that side once again. The re-signed Quinnen Williams (93 OVR) will lead the defensive front while young star corner Sauce Gardner (93 OVR) headlines their secondary. The biggest questions from the Madden 24 player ratings evaluators are on the offensive line and outside linebacker, but the Jets certainly have some real talent and will hope Rodgers will give the offense enough pop to take some of the pressure off the defense.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Jets, broken down by position with overall ratings for each player.

QB

Aaron Rodgers: 86

Zach Wilson: 69

Chris Streveler: 59

Tim Boyle: 57

RB

Breece Hall: 82

Michael Carter: 75

Zonovan Knight: 71

Israel Abanikanda: 69

Travis Dye: 62

FB

Nick Bawden: 65

WR

Garrett Wilson: 84

Mecole Hardman: 79

Allen Lazard: 78

Corey Davis: 78

Randall Cobb: 76

Denzel Mims: 70

Diontae Spencer: 66

Malik Taylor: 66

TE

Tyler Conklin: 78

CJ Uzomah: 76

Jeremy Ruckert: 67

Kenny Yeboah: 63

Zack Kuntz: 62

Thomas Hennessy: 30

LT

Duane Brown: 76

Yodny Cajuste: 63

RT

Mekhi Becton: 75

Billy Turner: 69

Max Mitchell: 67

Carter Warren: 66

Greg Senat: 57

LG

Laken Tomlinson: 79

RG

Alijah Vera-Tucker: 79

Wes Schweitzer: 70

C

Connor McGovern: 77

Joe Tippmann: 71

Trystan Colon-Castillo: 59

DT

Quinnen Williams: 93

Al Woods: 77

Quinton Jefferson: 73

Solomon Thomas: 71

Isaiah Mack: 64

Tanzel Smart: 61

LE

John Franklin-Myers: 83

Bryce Huff: 77

Jermaine Johnson II: 73

RE

Carl Lawson: 80

Will McDonald IV: 74

Micheal Clemons: 70

Bradlee Anae: 66

Marquiss Spencer: 63

LOLB

Jamien Sherwood: 66

Chazz Surratt: 65

MLB

CJ Mosley: 85

Zaire Barnes: 66

ROLB

Quincy Williams: 71

Hamsah Nasirildeen: 66

CB

Sauce Gardner: 93

DJ Reed Jr.: 83

Bryce Hall: 78

Michael Carter II: 75

Jimmy Moreland: 69

Brandin Echols: 68

Javelin Guidry: 67

Justin Hardee: 66

Jarrick Bernard-Converse: 66

Craig James: 64

SS

Jordan Whitehead: 79

Chuck Clark: 79

Trey Dean III: 63

FS

Ashtyn Davis: 74

Tony Adams: 61

K

Greg Zuerlein: 76

P

Thomas Morstead: 79