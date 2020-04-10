NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking The Best Running Backs By Tier

Projecting out running backs in the NFL Draft is difficult, if only because so much goes into evaluating that position in 2020. How much emphasis should teams place on the amount of touches a player has had — can you make any sort of definitive conclusions off of a light workload, or should you be more scared if a guy has taken a beating over the course of his career? Should pass-catching be critical, or merely a tool in the toolbox? Are subpar numbers the result of bad offensive line play, a weak passing game that let foes zero in on the running back, or a guy just not being that good?

While we are not paid by NFL teams to figure out that formula, it doesn’t take much to figure out which members of this draft class have what it take to become really solid contributors at the next level. There’s talent in this class from top-to-bottom, even if there are some question marks. There’s a chance we don’t hear any names read on Day 1 of the draft, but don’t be surprised if a number of these guys stick around and end up being really valuable backs for a long, long time.

Tier 1

DeAndre Swift: This year’s running back class is extremely solid, even if there’s not a top-10 caliber guy and all three in this top tier have reason to think they’re the best back in the class. Swift can do it all, as he’s comfortable running between the tackles, has breakaway speed, and is capable as a receiver out of the backfield. He has the pedigree of coming through the Georgia pipeline that just pumps out productive running backs and he figures to be the latest immediate impact player at the next level as a three-down back. What might help Swift the most is he’s proven, but has less tread on his tires compared to the two Big Ten backs in this tier.

J.K. Dobbins: Like Swift, Dobbins projects as an immediate starter in the NFL and is capable as a receiver. He rushed for 2,000 yards last year and really there aren’t any questions his tape can’t answer for a team. He, like Swift, has a great combination of power, speed, and agility. The biggest hurdle facing this year’s crop of backs isn’t talent, but how many teams have more pressing needs to address in the draft at positions other than running back. All three in this first tier are first round talents, but it’s possible that only one ends up a first round pick.

Jonathan Taylor: Taylor has the main issue that we’ve come to expect out of Wisconsin running backs: At a time where NFL teams look for running backs who have not taken a beating during their collegiate career, Taylor has ran the ball 926 times. It’s an obvious question mark, but the good news is he has shown a whole lot in those 926 carries, from speed, to power, to decisiveness. Taylor has 4.39 speed in a 5’11, 220 pound frame, and even though this isn’t the main part of his game, he has enough shake to make defenders miss. Still, as a back who can run by or through a defender, Taylor is a beast. We’ll see if his pass catching — not exactly a hallmark of his game — comes along, and how much more mileage he can put on his tires.

Tier 2

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: The former LSU standout can flat-out play, as he showed during the 2019 campaign, his first (and only) one in a featured role. He’s a bit undersized (5’8, 209) and doesn’t really have speed that pops (4.6-second 40), but he is a bowling ball who is not afraid to take a hit, in part because he is quite good at staying upright — his feet are quick and his spin move is nasty. He’s a smart back who can catch the ball and will help whatever team he is on. That may never be as a clear-cut RB1, but the stuff he does well and the lack of hits he has taken in his career means a team on Day 2 could — and should — take him. His tape against Alabama, where he just would not stop attacking the vaunted Tide defense, is some of the most fun you will have today.

Tier 3

Cam Akers: Akers is an interesting case study. He has gobs of talent, showed the ability to take over games, and can make an impact as a runner or as a pass catcher (although that second thing could use a little work). He also struggled to consistently produce, but the question teams will need to answer is whether that was because of himself or because he played on a Florida State team that has completely fallen off over the last few years. The good news for Akers is he’s able to blend speed and power well, running a 4.47 in a 5’10, 217 pound frame, and can be quite the violent runner. If he shores up some questions regarding ball security, some team is going to fall in love.

Zack Moss: It is time to appreciate another Utah player. Moss isn’t the fastest guy, but has solid functional speed in pads. He’s a powerful runner at 5’10, 220 pounds, and has plenty of shake in the hole to make defenders miss. His tape against Cal last year is some of his best against a good defense and he has years of production that could make him a mid-round steal in terms of value.

Eno Benjamin: The classic guy who isn’t outstanding at anything but does everything well, Benjamin is a floor raiser, the kind of player who will slide right into a backfield and make it better even if he might not have a path to being an All-Pro. He ran a 4.57 at 5’9 and 207 pounds, and while he’s not the biggest, fastest, strongest, or quickest dude in this draft, he can run, he fights for every yard, and he knows how to make opposing players miss. A tough and productive back out of Arizona State, Benjamin had four straight games of 149+ yards in 2018, and even if he’s merely a one-cut runner in the league, he’ll end up being a good one, especially for a Day 3 pick.