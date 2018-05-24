The NFL’s owners approved new rules around protesting during the national anthem Wednesday, deciding that players could stay in the locker room if they did not want to participate in the singing of the anthem. But, if they kneeled on the field, there could potentially be penalties to the team, and fines directed at the players and the organization. New York Jets chairman and co-owner Christopher Johnson rejects making his players pay for protesting against police brutality.
Speaking with Newsday, Johnson explained his position, despite joining the unanimous consensus that organizations could be fined if players kneel during the national anthem.
“I do not like imposing any club-specific rules. If somebody [on the Jets] takes a knee, that fine will be borne by the organization, by me, not the players. I never want to put restrictions on the speech of our players. Do I prefer that they stand? Of course. But I understand if they felt the need to protest. There are some big, complicated issues that we’re all struggling with, and our players are on the front lines. I don’t want to come down on them like a ton of bricks, and I won’t. There will be no club fines or suspensions or any sort of repercussions. If the team gets fined, that’s just something I’ll have to bear.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With