The NFL’s owners approved new rules around protesting during the national anthem Wednesday, deciding that players could stay in the locker room if they did not want to participate in the singing of the anthem. But, if they kneeled on the field, there could potentially be penalties to the team, and fines directed at the players and the organization. New York Jets chairman and co-owner Christopher Johnson rejects making his players pay for protesting against police brutality.

Speaking with Newsday, Johnson explained his position, despite joining the unanimous consensus that organizations could be fined if players kneel during the national anthem.