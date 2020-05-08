Here Is The NFL’s Full Primetime Schedule For The 2020 Season

The NFL made significant news again on Thursday, May 7 with the release of the full schedule for the 2020 season. In some respects, the grand reveal is merely procedural, especially with pre-existing knowledge of which teams will face off over the course of the campaign. Still, it is a day that many NFL fans circle for planning purposes and, in addition to travel plans and, this year, other considerations with the world around us, it is also useful to spotlight the face-offs that will be broadcast in national television windows in primetime.

The first scheduled game of the 2020 season is a rematch of the AFC Playoffs, with Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs kicking off the campaign at home with a match-up against Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans. From there, there is a typical Sunday night matchup and, to cap Week 1, ESPN will be airing their now-traditional Monday night doubleheader.

When the holidays arrive, the NFL is scheduled to dominate the sports world with a trio of games on Thanksgiving. In addition, the league schedule a very intriguing match-up on a Friday, with the Vikings and Saints set to square off on Christmas Day and, potentially, going head-to-head with the NBA. At the end of the campaign, Week 17 once again has no scheduled games in primetime, simply to avoid the funny business that could occur as teams jockey for playoff positioning.

For more details, the full schedule is here.

Week 1

Thursday, Sept. 10 – Texans at Chiefs – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 13 – Cowboys at Rams – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 14 – Steelers at Giants – 7:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Monday, Sept. 14 – Titans at Broncos – 10:10 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 17 – Bengals at Browns – 8:20 pm ET (NFL Network)

Sunday, Sept. 20 – Patriots at Seahawks – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 21 – Saints at Raiders – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 24 – Dolphins at Jaguars – 8:20 pm ET (NFL Network)

Sunday, Sept. 27 – Packers at Saints – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 28 – Chiefs at Ravens – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 4

Thursday, Oct. 1 – Broncos at Jets – 8:20 pm ET (NFL Network)

Sunday, Oct. 4 – Eagles at 49ers – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 5 – Falcons at Packers – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 5

Thursday, Oct. 8 – Buccaneers at Bears – 8:20 pm ET (FOX, NFL Network, Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 11 – Vikings at Seahawks – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 12 – Chargers at Saints – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 6

Thursday, Oct. 15 – Chiefs at Bills – 8:20 pm ET (FOX, NFL Network, Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 18 – Rams at 49ers – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 19 – Cardinals at Cowboys – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 22 – Giants at Eagles – 8:20 pm ET (FOX, NFL Network, Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 25 – Buccaneers at Raiders – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 26 – Bears at Rams – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 29 – Falcons at Panthers – 8:20 pm ET (FOX, NFL Network, Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 1 – Cowboys at Eagles – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 2 – Buccaneers at Giants – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 9

Thursday, Nov. 5 – Packers at 49ers – 8:20 pm ET (FOX, NFL Network, Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 8 – Saints at Buccaneers – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 9 – Patriots at Jets – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 10

Thursday, Nov. 12 – Colts at Titans – 8:20 pm ET (FOX, NFL Network, Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 15 – Ravens at Patriots – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 16 – Vikings at Bears – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 11

Thursday, Nov. 19 – Cardinals at Seahawks – 8:20 pm ET (FOX, NFL Network, Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 22 – Chiefs at Raiders – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 23 – Rams at Buccaneers – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 26 – Texans at Lions – 12:30 pm ET (CBS)

Thursday, Nov. 26 – Redskins at Cowboys – 4:30 pm ET (FOX)

Thursday, Nov. 26 – Ravens at Steelers – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 29 – Bears at Packers – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 30 – Seahawks at Eagles – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 13

Thursday, Dec. 3 – Cowboys at Ravens – 8:20 pm ET (FOX, NFL Network, Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 6 – Broncos at Chiefs – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 7 – Bills at 49ers – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 14

Thursday, Dec. 10 – Patriots at Rams – 8:20 pm ET (FOX, NFL Network, Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 13 – Steelers at Bills – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 14 – Ravens at Browns – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 15

Thursday, Dec. 17 – Chargers at Raiders – 8:20 pm ET (FOX, NFL Network, Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 20 – 49ers at Cowboys – 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 21 – Steelers at Bengals – 8:15 pm ET (ESPN)

Week 16