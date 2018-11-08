We’re Picking Winners For Week 10 Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

Week 9 of the NFL season was interesting in a number of ways, with a few headline-worthy victories for teams like the Saints and Patriots, and a few head-scratching losses. Amusingly, we were on the losing side of two of those decisions when the Raiders no-showed on Thursday and Broncos head coach Vance Joseph led us astray with conservative play on Sunday. Fortunately, though, the rest of the five-game slate in this space went very well and the end result was another winning week.

Before we roll through five picks against the spread for Week 10, let’s check up on the season-long progress.

Week 9: 3-2

2018 Season: 26-17-2

Come get these winners.

Cincinnati Bengals (+5.5) over New Orleans Saints

Upon first glance at the schedule this week, it was a mortal lock that the Bengals would be in this column. The Saints are riding high after an impressive win over the Rams and Cincinnati has cooled after a hot start. Furthermore, the Bengals will be without A.J. Green in this spot, with the public jumping all over the favorites and pushing the line up to an even more valuable range. For me, Cincinnati is the only side at home and there is real line value.

Arizona Cardinals (+16.5) over Kansas City Chiefs

It would be better if we could grab 17 here. The number opened at 17 or 17.5 but, in a hurry, sharp action grabbed the underdog and the margin for error dwindled a bit. At 16.5, though, I’m still good in taking the Cardinals. Yes, the Chiefs are covering virtually every week but Arizona isn’t as bad as some might believe and, when you’re catching more than two touchdowns, that definitely matters. Everyone is on Kansas City. We are not.