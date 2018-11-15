We’re Picking Winners For Week 11 Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

Football handicapping isn’t always pretty and that theme was on full display in Week 10. For example, we elected to back the Cincinnati Bengals at home in a game they lost by 37 points. That, of course, was an epic misfire but, with some decent fortune and a couple of correct sides, we managed to scratch and claw our way to a break-even week and, given the performance of the Bengals (and Raiders), that felt like a victory.

As always, we’ll be here with Week 11 winners but, before we get to our five picks against the number, here is an update on our season-long progress with 50 picks in the bank.

Week 10: 2-2-1

2018 Season: 28-19-3

Come get these winners.

Atlanta Falcons (-3) over Dallas Cowboys

Is that… a favorite? Yes, yes it is. The stars are aligned for us on this one, as the majority of the tickets are on Dallas and the action is heavy enough to move the line all the way to a field goal. At more than three, I wouldn’t love it, but the Falcons are (still) the better team in this spot, especially with talented linebacker Deion Jones returning. Moreover, this line indicates that the Cowboys are back to being overvalued, while Atlanta is undervalued after an awful performance last week in Cleveland. I’ll lay the points.

Houston and Washington UNDER 42.5 points

The Texans are rolling on the heels of six straight wins and, honestly, I’m tempted to take Washington in this spot. However, I can’t shake the feeling that Alex Smith and company are at least partially fraudulent and that keeps me away. I will, however, fire on the under in this spot, as Houston has held five straight opponents to 23 points or fewer, with four of those five teams scoring 17 points or fewer. Washington is also content to play a low-scoring affair and, provided we can get more than 42 points (as we do here), it’s the side I want.