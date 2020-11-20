We’re Picking Winners For Week 11 Of The 2020 NFL Season

NFL handicapping isn’t always fun. Sometimes, bad process dictates bad results, and we’ve had some of that in this space during the 2020 season. In fact, two selections in Week 10 were simply dreadful, and that happens. However, the brutal parts arrive when things simply go awry for no particular reason. Week 10 featured a Cardinals victory, but not a cover, in memorable fashion, and the Niners out-gained the Saints by more than 40 total yards, only to fail to keep the game within single digits due to a pair of muffed punts and four total turnovers.

Alas, we press on but, before diving into the Week 11 slate, it is time to take a look at the less than inspiring season-long results.

Week 10: 1-4

2020 Season: 25-23-2

Come get these winners.

Atlanta Falcons (+4) over New Orleans Saints

There is at least a chance Drew Brees plays, but even if he does, the Falcons should be able to get us home. Atlanta has been much better in recent weeks, and they match up well with New Orleans, even in the Superdome. Anything more than a field goal, plus the uncertainty with Brees, and the Falcons are the move.

Baltimore Ravens (-5.5) over Tennessee Titans

A favorite of more than a field goal? Yes, indeed. Baltimore is now a team the public is quite skeptical of after some uneven performances, and that leads to a bit of value. Quite honestly, this line should be seven, and the Titans’ defense might be what the Ravens need to see to get on the right track.

Houston Texans (+2) over New England Patriots

The Texans were 2.5-point favorites on the look-ahead line. Then, the Patriots beat the Ravens, and now here we are. I’m willing to bet on this being an overreaction, and I’ll take the points with the best player on the field in Deshaun Watson.

Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos UNDER 45 points

Miami is real on defense and, despite recent success, that is not a particularly explosive or effective offensive team. Drew Lock is capable of just about anything for Denver, in both a good and a bad way for us, but I do trust the Broncos to be solid defensively. We may have to sweat a defensive touchdown and/or some short fields, but 45 should be enough.

Green Bay Packers (+2) over Indianapolis Colts

The Colts got steamed and this line is now silly. Indianapolis looked great last week, but the Packers are the better team in this matchup. Home-field advantage levels the playing field, but not to the point in which Phil Rivers should be favored over Aaron Rodgers. Take the small number.