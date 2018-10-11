We’re Picking Winners For Week 6 Of The NFL Season

Getty Image

Sometimes, things just don’t go your way. Week 5 was one of those times in this space.

While we avoided full-fledged disaster, the “swing” game was an exercise in collapse, as the Dolphins led by 17 points before failing to cover as 6.5-point underdogs. Of course, these things happen over a long NFL season but that doesn’t remove the sting and, with the way the Falcons-Steelers contest went (over by a half-point), a potentially fantastic week turned into a disappointing one.

Still, we are here to bring the winners again in Week 6 and, for the full season, things haven’t been too bad.

Week 5: 2-3

2018 Season: 14-10-1

Come get these winners.

New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles UNDER 22.5 points in the first half

Thursday night football! The Giants are the right side in this game, getting three points at home on a short week. However, there is real variance in that particular play and the possibility of a “wake up” game exists for the more talented team in the Eagles. With that in mind, we lean into the first half under. The full game total moved off the key opening number of 45 but, getting more than three touchdowns worth of cushion here is nice and the sloppy play should be out in New Jersey on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals UNDER 53 points

Some of the opening value is gone from a number that was sitting at 54.5 points. However, the Steelers and Bengals are division rivals that have no love lost for one another and the odds-makers just made this number too high. It’s easy to see why, given that both teams rank in the top 10 offensively this season, but anything north of 51 points is the right side in this spot. Oh, and while ticket count is split, the big dollars are on the under and that’s where we’d like to be.