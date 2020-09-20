The San Francisco 49ers looked to get their season back on track on Sunday when they faced the Jets in the Meadowlands after a loss in Week 1 to the Cardinals, but had to do so without the services of star tight end George Kittle, who suffered an ankle injury last week.

After a quick touchdown from Raheem Mostert, the injury news for the Niners got worse when star second year defensive end Nick Bosa got rolled up on while being blocked, with his left knee bending awkwardly as he fell backwards. Bosa would try to limp off the field, but was unable and the Niners medical staff had to take him back to the locker room on a cart.

Nick Bosa gets upended and immediately grabs at his knee. pic.twitter.com/qSL5UMrIkQ — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) September 20, 2020

Nick Bosa carted off the field with apparent left knee injurypic.twitter.com/nkWiy5dqaR — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 20, 2020

Bosa is one of the league’s best young defensive players, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors a season ago as a key piece of the Niners NFC Championship winning squad. Last week against Arizona he got off to a solid start to his sophomore campaign with six tackles and a forced fumble, but the fear now is that his season could be over due to the apparent knee injury suffered on Sunday. The hope, of course, is that this was simply a scary looking injury that won’t be of the season-ending variety, but we will provide an update here once one becomes available.