Nick Mullens Threw The Funniest Interception Of The Year To The Guy Sacking Him

The NFL has been cracking down on intentional grounding this season, as the league looks to prevent quarterbacks from getting out of sacks by simply tossing the ball away while getting pulled to the ground (or throwing it away to no one before getting hit).

To this point, quarterbacks have not made the adjustment to the new rule emphasis, and seemingly each game we get an intentional grounding call on someone trying to save some yards because usually it’s worth a shot even if you end up getting called for it. However, as Nick Mullens learned on Saturday in the Vikings-Bengals game, there is something much worse than a grounding call that can come your way for a late effort at just tossing the ball away.

As Mullens was getting pulled to the ground by B.J. Hill, he decided he needed to get rid of the football and, while parallel to the ground, just flicked the ball right into Hill’s facemask. The big fella then showed off his reflexes and athleticism, getting his mitts on the ball and hauling in a hilarious interception.

B.J. Hill makes one of the wildest big man INTs of the season!

At first it was a question of whether it was a strip sack and if Mullens was down, but the review clearly shows that Mullens is up and throws the ball on his own accord. That, of course, proved disastrous as he tossed it right to the man sacking him, with Hill pulling off one of the most incredible interceptions of the season.