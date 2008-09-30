NOBODY SAW THIS COMING

#NFL
09.30.08

Shocking news out of Oakland today, where Lane Kiffin has been fired as coach of the Raiders.  Sure, owner Al Davis demanded Kiffin’s resignation during the offseason.  And yes, it’s been widely reported for more than two weeks that his termination was impending.  And, okay, it was reported last night that Al Davis was interviewing replacements.  And granted, the Raiders have blown second-half leads each of the last two weeks.  And perhaps calling for a 76-yard field goal  was a sign that Kiffin wanted out.

But still, I can’t help but feel a little blindsided by this news.  The constant reports that the Sword of Damocles was about to fall felt kinda like Chris Mortenson was just crying wolf, y’know?  And it’s not like the next guy is gonna do any better.  Al Davis could use the dark arts to bring Vince Lombardi back to life and this team still wouldn’t go anywhere.  God could play quarterback for this Raiders team and they still wouldn’t make it to .500.

