NOBODY SAW THIS COMING

Shocking news out of Oakland today, where Lane Kiffin has been fired as coach of the Raiders. Sure, owner Al Davis demanded Kiffin’s resignation during the offseason. And yes, it’s been widely reported for more than two weeks that his termination was impending. And, okay, it was reported last night that Al Davis was interviewing replacements. And granted, the Raiders have blown second-half leads each of the last two weeks. And perhaps calling for a 76-yard field goal was a sign that Kiffin wanted out.
But still, I can’t help but feel a little blindsided by this news. The constant reports that the Sword of Damocles was about to fall felt kinda like Chris Mortenson was just crying wolf, y’know? And it’s not like the next guy is gonna do any better. Al Davis could use the dark arts to bring Vince Lombardi back to life and this team still wouldn’t go anywhere. God could play quarterback for this Raiders team and they still wouldn’t make it to .500.
Got a little Captain in you?
YAR!!!
Did you just invite me to coach the Raiders because my name in Peter Sarsgaard?
Jesus drops back, passes to Miller and Miller drops it! On comes the punt team.
Hey Kiffin, the pin is about 180 yards out. Here, use your putter.
Tops on Al’s lsit to replace Kiffin is a bucket of bloody shit with a cherry on top. Upon hearing the news, Raider Nation yells as one, “This is OUR year!”
“I smell children.”
With Lane Kiffin out of the mix, Wade Phillips once again holds the title for Coach with the Wussiest Name.
Didn’t God get his knee torn up against the Chiefs in Week 1?
that couldn’t have gone any smoother or more quickly. well played, al.
I don’t know, God could probably have a good career, but Allah would only last three seasons.
Janikowski was to sober to make that field goal
A football coach named Lane? This was destined for failure, and the fact he coached the Raiders.
Here’s hoping by thursday, he’ll be a special offensive assistant under Shanahan
If Al Davis were really committed to excellence he’d kill himself for the good of the team.
Now we await the hiring of Marty Schottenheimer
Kiffin’s glass = water.
Davis’ glass = ???? The pureed entrails of children, perhaps?
@bacon – no kidding. As I read that post I was seriously wondering why some demented Raiderfan (I know, redundant) hasnt picked off Uncle Al with a sniper rifle.
@ king jeremy – the PSL’s keep anyone from affording both a sniper rifle and ammo. (and bones/spikes/face paint)
Punch Rockgroin’s old avatar fired Lane Kiffin?
That press conference kicked ass!
Damn the rest of you… I have new-found faith in the Silver and Black.
You people can bad mouth Al Davis all you want, but for 95-years old, he looks pretty good.
sorry, but I didnt believe a word the guy said. for instance:
“this letter that I sent to him, actually gave to him. By Fedex” okay, which one was it Al?