North Korea Has Great Excuses

Pure energy has a name: the North Korean women’s soccer team.
Most of the time when a sports team loses an important game, you’ll hear them talk about how they “went out there and played [their] game” and just lost focus or didn’t play hard enough on defense. Sometimes they’ll say the other team did a good job. Following his team’s 2-0 loss to the U.S. in the women’s World Cup on Tuesday, North Korean Kim Kwang-min redefined hilarious post-game excuses by claiming his team lost because they were struck by lightning. By lightning.
“When we stayed in Pyongyang during training there was an unexpected accident so our team was not capable of playing. Our players were hit by lightning during a training match. More than five were hospitalized. The match was on 8 June.”
The United States team were clearly taken aback by the claim. “It’s the first we have heard about it,” said the striker Abby Wambach. The USA coach, Pia Sundhage, was also unaware of any such problems affecting their opponents.
I think “the dog ate my soccer team” would’ve been an equally good excuse. I feel like if an entire team had been struck by some crazy Nemesis Rage lightning during training, they probably should’ve (and would’ve) sat out the game completely. If I got struck by lightning I would sit out of everything for the rest of my life. The best post-match quote of all wasn’t even about the lighting.
Kim: “They will play with high spirits and strong will, a strong will you cannot expect from human kind.”
… and then he shoved them into a big mud puddle.
At least the N. Korean womens team had sweet matching haircuts.
This is the reason Al Gore created photoshop
I really wish that someone had archived the Tweets coming from the official page of the PRK men’s team during last year’s World Cup. The shit that they were coming up with was amazing.
When the final whistle blew the N Koreans all just walked to the dead center of the pitch and just sorta stared into space for a second before creepily walking off. I’m not sure if they were waiting for handshakes from the US team or what but it was weird.
Also if I was Abby I would totally casually mention to one of the players that the people in their country are starving and in America we have so much food that there is OBESITY problems. And then I’d plow that player over because she is a tiny North Korean and I am Abby fuckin Wambach