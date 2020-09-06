Getty Image
Sports

Novak Djokovic Was Disqualified From The U.S. Open For Hitting A Lineswoman With A Ball

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was the prohibitive favorite to win the U.S. Open, having cruised to Sunday’s Round of 16 match with No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta having dropped just one set in his first three matches.

However, the tennis world was stunned when Djokovic was disqualified from the tournament in the first set of that match after he hit at a lineswoman in apparent frustration, striking her in the neck and injuring her. Djokovic was given a default and Carreno Busta advanced to the quarterfinals in stunning fashion.

Whether intentional or not, the decision by the top player in the world sees him tossed from the tournament. Djokovic is not exactly the most beloved figure in tennis and his antics earlier during the pandemic certainly only soured that image further, but this appeared to be a mistake, as an alternate angle shows his reaction in real time.

He was, unsurprisingly, not happy with the decision to default him, complaining to the head official that she wasn’t seriously injured.

It is as bizarre a moment as you’ll see on the tennis court, particularly given it happened to the tournament favorite, but now the men’s draw in New York seems as wide open as ever and Djokovic only furthering his status as the sport’s most polarizing figure.

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Projects Of August 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×