The Raiders Will Reportedly Trade Khalil Mack To The Bears

09.01.18 1 hour ago

The Oakland Raiders and star defensive end Khalil Mack have been in the midst of a staring contest all summer, as Mack has wanted a lucrative contract extension from the team while Oakland has been reluctant to give him one. However, instead of either side blinking, the Raiders decided to just ship Mack to another team.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mack is on his way to Chicago, as the Bears have met Oakland’s asking price and will acquire the services of the dynamic pass rusher.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network chimed in with details about what Chicago had to give up to get the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. It was a steep asking price, but you can easily make the case that it’s worth it for a player of Mack’s caliber.

