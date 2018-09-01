The Raiders Will Reportedly Trade Khalil Mack To The Bears

Getty Image

The Oakland Raiders and star defensive end Khalil Mack have been in the midst of a staring contest all summer, as Mack has wanted a lucrative contract extension from the team while Oakland has been reluctant to give him one. However, instead of either side blinking, the Raiders decided to just ship Mack to another team.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Mack is on his way to Chicago, as the Bears have met Oakland’s asking price and will acquire the services of the dynamic pass rusher.

Sources to ESPN: Raiders and Bears have an agreement in place to trade Khalil Mack to Chicago. Still working through it, but Raiders now planning to send Mack to Chicago. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2018

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network chimed in with details about what Chicago had to give up to get the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. It was a steep asking price, but you can easily make the case that it’s worth it for a player of Mack’s caliber.