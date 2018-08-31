Getty Image

The Los Angeles Rams very well might have the best defensive player in football, and after a lengthy back-and-forth over a contract extension this summer, Aaron Donald is getting paid. Donald has been in the midst of a holdout this summer, as he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and wanted to make more than the $6.89 million he’s slated to receive this year.

Donald’s wish came true on Friday afternoon, when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the two sides had struck a deal to make Donald the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Donald reportedly agreed to a six-year deal worth $135 million, with $87 million of that in guaranteed money. Additionally, he is in line to play for the Rams during their season opener next Monday night against the Raiders.

Long time coming: Rams and Aaron Donald finalizing a record 6-year, $135 million, including $87 million guaranteed, per source. Richest defensive deal in NFL history. Donald now tied to LA for next seven years. And he will be ready for Monday night opener vs. Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2018

Soon after, the Rams announced that Schefter’s report was correct, and that they’ve agreed to a deal with their standout defensive lineman.