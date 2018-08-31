Aaron Donald And The Rams Agreed To The Largest Deal For A Defensive Player In NFL History

#NFL
Associate Editor
08.31.18

Getty Image

The Los Angeles Rams very well might have the best defensive player in football, and after a lengthy back-and-forth over a contract extension this summer, Aaron Donald is getting paid. Donald has been in the midst of a holdout this summer, as he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and wanted to make more than the $6.89 million he’s slated to receive this year.

Donald’s wish came true on Friday afternoon, when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the two sides had struck a deal to make Donald the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Donald reportedly agreed to a six-year deal worth $135 million, with $87 million of that in guaranteed money. Additionally, he is in line to play for the Rams during their season opener next Monday night against the Raiders.

Soon after, the Rams announced that Schefter’s report was correct, and that they’ve agreed to a deal with their standout defensive lineman.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSAaron DonaldLOS ANGELES RAMSNFL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 5 hours ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP