The Los Angeles Rams very well might have the best defensive player in football, and after a lengthy back-and-forth over a contract extension this summer, Aaron Donald is getting paid. Donald has been in the midst of a holdout this summer, as he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal and wanted to make more than the $6.89 million he’s slated to receive this year.
Donald’s wish came true on Friday afternoon, when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the two sides had struck a deal to make Donald the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Donald reportedly agreed to a six-year deal worth $135 million, with $87 million of that in guaranteed money. Additionally, he is in line to play for the Rams during their season opener next Monday night against the Raiders.
Soon after, the Rams announced that Schefter’s report was correct, and that they’ve agreed to a deal with their standout defensive lineman.
