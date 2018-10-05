The Oakland Raiders are headed to Las Vegas in the near future, with construction underway on what should be an impressive venue in the team’s new home. However, there is some uncertainty about where the Raiders will be playing their football games during the 2019 season, driven by the potential of a lawsuit from the city of Oakland, and that weirdness further emerged this week.
On one hand, a San Francisco Chronicle report stated that the team could seek refuge in nearby Sam Boyd Stadium, which is currently the home of the UNLV Rebels.
Playing at the Giants’ AT&T Park for an entire season doesn’t appear to be a realistic option given the toll on the field and the cost of converting it from football to baseball and back.
Which means if the Raiders can’t reach a deal with East Bay officials for the Coliseum, odds are they wind up playing for a year or two at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ Sam Boyd Stadium until their new home is ready, league sources say.
Join The Discussion: Log In With