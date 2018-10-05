Getty Image

The Oakland Raiders are headed to Las Vegas in the near future, with construction underway on what should be an impressive venue in the team’s new home. However, there is some uncertainty about where the Raiders will be playing their football games during the 2019 season, driven by the potential of a lawsuit from the city of Oakland, and that weirdness further emerged this week.

On one hand, a San Francisco Chronicle report stated that the team could seek refuge in nearby Sam Boyd Stadium, which is currently the home of the UNLV Rebels.