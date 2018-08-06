The City Of Oakland Said No To Putting An XFL Expansion Team In The Bay Area

The XFL is coming back, but it won’t be filling the hole the Oakland Raiders will leave when the franchise picks up and moves to Las Vegas.

The XFL’s rebirth is Vince McMahon’s second try at a football league. Earlier in the year, he officially announced the 8-team league and said an announcement of just where those teams would play is coming soon. We don’t know for sure where the league is headed, but it’s clear now that they tried hard to make Oakland work.

Oakland is a market that makes a lot of sense for the XFL. The Raiders are headed for Las Vegas, with a new stadium expected to be ready by 2020. That’s when the rival league is expected to debut as well. And the first version of the XFL played well in the area. The San Francisco Demons led the XFL’s attendance marks in 2001, putting an average of around 35000 people at AT&T Park.

