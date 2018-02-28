Oscar De La Hoya Predicts A Knockout In The Canelo-GGG Rematch

#UPROXX Interviews
02.28.18 1 week ago

Lauren Cowart

LOS ANGELES — Following Tuesday’s big press conference and fan event, we’re now steaming headlong toward the second boxing match pitting Canelo Alvarez against Gennady Golovkin. The first match ended in a controversial draw, and judge Adelaide Byrd’s scoring the fight 118-110 in favor of Alvarez is likely to go down in infamy — if it hasn’t already.

We were able to get some time with Golden Boy Promotions honcho and legendary boxer Oscar De La Hoya at a joint fête between Golden Boy and Hennessy, celebrating Alvarez on Monday night. We asked him for his thoughts on the first bout, and he didn’t shy away from the elephant in the room.

“I thought the scoring controversy from Adalaide Byrd was terrible,” De La Hoya began. “She should not even be allowed in the arena for the second time around. I mean it was bad. I feel that it was innocent, she has a lot of experience. Adalaide Byrd is a wonderful lady, I love her to death, but she was just wrong that night. She made a mistake and maybe she saw something different, maybe she was scoring ring generalship, she was scoring maybe the missing of the punches from Golovkin.

“There’s a lot to it,” he continued. “118-110 was a little off, but it shouldn’t take away from the fact that it was a great fight. A great fight! We haven’t seen one of those fights in such a long time.”

