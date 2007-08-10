PAM OLIVER'S JOB SUCKS

Here's Pam Oliver getting pissed at her producer, coping with Joe Buck, and interviewing Tony Romo through a cockroach/beetle prank. You may have seen this video elsewhere by now, but I felt it was important that I post it here, because it's been a while since I've publicly threatened Joe Buck, whose smarmy self-satisfied faux charm should have gotten his nancy ass kicked years ago.
You hear that, Joe Buck? I'm gonna wreck your face. I'm gonna turn your nose inside out and crush your Adam's apple. Enjoy your teeth now, because you're gonna spit 'em out on the pavement, and I'm gonna use 'em to make a baby rattle. And this isn't one of those joking Internet threats, either. I am dead serious: I will fuck you up, little man. (Unless you feel like taking some sort of legal action, in which case… KIDDING!!!)
Joe Buck thinks this is an awful and tasteless display of blogging.
I think Joe Buck is a textbook and letter perfect example of homosexuality being accepted in the workplace.
Pam Oliver is a total MILF.
Wow! Joe Buck took on, not just a woman, but a Black Woman! On National TV! During an NFL game! What a Man! What a Risk-Taker! What a Nancy! What else can I do with all of these Exclamation Points!
Why the hell would anybody want to give Pam a hard time, er i mean a difficult time? I'd be very happy to give her a hard time anytime she likes.
Joe Buck is edgy. And by edgy I mean a complete fuckstick.
I love me some Pam Oliver. She's thick thru the hips. Roomy.
I like Pam Oliver. But, for my money Erin Andrews'
Tight-shirt FittingHard hitting interviewing is top notch.
She can feel my oats any time!
But Joe Buck is down with people like me. This one time I heard him say 'blog' and another time I heard him quote some lyrics from that band The Killers. Maybe you guys just aren't hip like Joe and I.
I wouldn't worry about legal action; Joe Buck is hardly the type to overreact.
I love me some Pam Oliver. She's thick thru the hips. Roomy.
She puts the lotion in the basket, yessir.
As someone in broadcasting, I'm afraid it's Pam Oliver who's the asshole in this scenario.
I um, saw this lst night.
Then I wished I had some Jim Beam.
Get in line Ufford. I'm going to slice Buck's tongue off with a rusty, aids infested, razor.
im not really down with the brown…but i think im turned on. i love a bitchy woman.
Joe Buck is a douche bag. That is all.
I represent the Massengill corporation, and I have here a cease-and-desist letter ordering you to stop comparing my clients' feminine hygiene products to a fucknuts like Joe Buck.
And Joe? Rick Moranis called, and he wants his look back.
She's got a huge forehead. Give me Bonnie Bernstein and her hats anytime.
If they are paying Romo in bugs, they are over paying.