The Panthers Are Reportedly Signing Teddy Bridgewater To Replace Cam Newton

If Monday was wide receiver day for the NFL, with DeAndre Hopkins going to the Cardinals, Stefon Diggs going to the Bills, and Amari Cooper inking a long-term deal with the Cowboys, then Tuesday was all about the quarterbacks.

The day started with Tom Brady announcing he was leaving New England for the first time in his 20 year career, and was quickly followed by news of a new deal for Drew Brees in New Orleans and Cam Newton being allowed (or told, depending on who you believe) to seek a trade out of Carolina. The Panthers, with new head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady, appear ready to turn the page on the Cam era and start anew.

That means they need a new starting quarterback to build around and it seems they have found their man in Teddy Bridgewater, who is coming off an impressive showing in Brees’ absence for part of last season with the Saints.

The Panthers and Teddy Bridgewater are negotiating a 3-year contract in the $60 million range, per source. The deal is not done as they work out details but it is expected to be complete when new league year opens Wednesday. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 17, 2020

The #Panthers are finalizing a deal with QB Teddy Bridgewater to be their starting QB, sources say. New OC Joe Brady gets a new QB in Teddy B. There is a basic agreement. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Bridgewater was once a promising young starting QB in Minnesota before suffering a devastating knee injury, but a few years in New Orleans helped to get him back healthy and into a rhythm again under center. In Carolina he’ll reunite with Brady, who spent a year with him on the Saints, and there is clearly some familiarity that led to them wanting to bring Bridgewater in to lead the Panthers into this new era.