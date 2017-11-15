Papa John’s Doesn’t Want Help From ‘Neo-Nazis’ To Improve Its Standing With The NFL

#NFL
11.14.17 4 months ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Papa John‘s has been at the center of controversy over the last few weeks. It all stems from a quarterly earnings phone call that featured the company’s CEO, John Schattner. At one point, Schattner stated his belief that the recent protests in the NFL had a hand in the company’s stock going down by 24 percent over the last year, with the pizza magnate saying the protests “should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago.”

The soundbite led to a strange turn of events for the company, as white supremacists and Nazis began embracing the chain as their official pizza, with Papa John’s responding by asking those people to stop buying their product.

On Tuesday night, the company’s official Twitter account weighed in on the whole ordeal. It started by apologizing for Schattner’s comments before saying that it believes there is a way to protest inequality while still honoring the national anthem.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSNFLpapa johns

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 17 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP