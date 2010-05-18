Paris Hilton Can’t Wrestle, So Watch Her Box

I’m not a big Paris Hilton guy. She’s more like a modern-day Princess Diana for poor white people. But she recently took part in some MMA training session with fighter Gabe Ruediger. And judging from the footage, she was training in the Congo. At least now, we won’t need night vision for the video. Watch Paris kick and punch after the jump, and then tell me that this girl hasn’t had everything handed to her since she popped out of the womb with a Tiffany spoon in her mouth. via Outside the Boxscore.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL