Paris Hilton Can’t Wrestle, So Watch Her Box

#MMA
05.18.10 8 years ago 8 Comments

I’m not a big Paris Hilton guy. She’s more like a modern-day Princess Diana for poor white people. But she recently took part in some MMA training session with fighter Gabe Ruediger. And judging from the footage, she was training in the Congo. At least now, we won’t need night vision for the video. Watch Paris kick and punch after the jump, and then tell me that this girl hasn’t had everything handed to her since she popped out of the womb with a Tiffany spoon in her mouth. via Outside the Boxscore.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA
TAGSMMAparis hilton

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP