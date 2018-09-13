Jordan

Paris Saint-Germain are giants in the world of club soccer, as the team possesses some of the top talent on earth and have gobbled up domestic trophies in France over the last few years. The club is still looking to win Champions League for the first time ever, and thanks to an announcement on Thursday, we learned that if that ever happens, the Parisians are going to look fly as all hell.

The club announced a partnership with Jordan Brand, making the team the first club to have a partnership with the company. This will manifest itself in a number of ways, most notably that PSG will wear special Jordan Brand kits when it takes the pitch for Champions League action. While PSG are known for their red and blue kits, their Champions League threads are black and white.