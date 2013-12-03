Manchester United’s Patrice Evra Fell Into The Stands And Got His Butthole Groped

#Soccer
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.03.13 4 Comments

Reminder to any ladies attending a live soccer match: soccer games are not your friend’s bachelorette party. Keep your hands to yourself.

Manchester United player Patrice Evra fell into a home end full of Tottenham fans on Sunday and ended up either getting his butt pinched or getting a full-on balls scoop, depending on your point of view. Because it’s a weird invasive lady doing it to a 32-year old man and not, say, a guy groping Alex Morgan, nothing really happened. I want to launch into a big “sexual harassment is sexual harassment so cut it out” speech, but Tottenham supporters are the same ones who threw a lit flare at a referee, so maybe Patrice got off easy.

Here’s the clip:

Her “immediately turn around and laugh about how crazy I am to my friends” reaction is the worst part. I’m genuinely surprised that she wasn’t Instagramming her own sexual assault.

The full story is the GIF, courtesy of the appropriately-named Balls.ie, which gives you Patrice’s reaction to the spelunking.

evra

Yeah, seems about right.

Again, keep your hands (and feet, and flares and fire and weapons) to yourselves, soccer fans.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Soccer
TAGSMANCHESTER UNITEDPATRICE EVRAREASONS TO HATE SOCCERsexual harrassmentSOCCERSOCCER FANS ARE INSANETOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP