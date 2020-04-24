The Kansas City Chiefs, by nature of winning the Super Bowl, had the final pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chiefs don’t have a ton of glaring holes, but one spot where they could have used a little help was running back. As such, they opted to draft former LSU ace Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

While Edwards-Helaire was not as high on the big boards of many prognosticators as guys like J.K. Dobbins, D’Andre Swift, and Jonathan Taylor, his ability as a pass catcher and as someone who can make defenders miss should be stunning in Kansas City’s relentless offense. It is a perfect mix of team and player, and as an added bonus, the move is popular in the eyes of the Chiefs’ franchise player.

According to Kansas City coach Andy Reid, the team phoned starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and asked who he wanted with the pick. Mahomes responded with Edwards-Helaire, and soon after, the pick was made.

Patrick Mahomes told Veach & Andy he wanted them to draft Clyde🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/woedJxVXaH — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) April 24, 2020

With how much firepower the Chiefs’ offense already possesses, giving them a player like Edwards-Helaire is almost unfair. Comparisons are oftentimes made between himself and guys like Brian Westbrook or Darren Sproles, while his performance in LSU’s win over Alabama last season showed that he’s capable of doing a little bit of everything. It makes a whole lot of sense that Mahomes would want him a player like him, and now, Edwards-Helaire is headed to the champs.