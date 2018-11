Getty Image

After compiling a 7-5 record with a season-ending loss (in blowout fashion) to in-state rival Georgia, it appears the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be in search of a new football coach. Paul Johnson, who took over in Atlanta before the 2008 season, will reportedly retire at the age of 61.

Sources have told me that Georgia Tech football coach Paul Johnson will retire from coaching. Johnson has been at Georgia Tech since 2008. He compiled a 82-59 record in his 11 years on the job. Georgia Tech will be looking for a new head coach. — BillShanks (@BillShanks) November 28, 2018