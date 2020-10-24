Like every Big Ten team besides the two that faced off on Friday night, Penn State kicked off its 2020 season on Saturday. The Nittany Lions traveled to Indiana to take on a dangerous Hoosier squad and found themselves in some serious trouble in the third quarter, trailing 17-7 and desperately needing a spark.

That moment came on the heels of a lengthy Nittany Lion drive that ended with a missed field goal. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, on the first play of the ensuing drive, took a deep shot and got picked off by Penn State’s Lamont Wade. While the eighth-ranked Lions would go on to score after that, the far more important moment came as the defense returned to the sideline to celebrate the pick.

One of Wade’s teammates, linebacker Jesse Luketa, grabbed the Nittany Lions’ apparent prop — the Turnover Greeting Card — and held it up for all the world to see.

Now beyond the fact that this is my alma mater and I have a vested interest in seeing this a lot, I very much hope this gets a ton of run this year, because this is extremely funny. That, to be clear, is the case with every college football turnover prop, and if not for the fact that games would be repulsive if they were gigantic turnover-fests, it would be great if every college football game featured multiple cameos by them.