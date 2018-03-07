Getty Image

Peyton Manning is getting out of the pizza business. The former NFL quarterback and now-former pizza slinger is getting out of the Papa Johns market, following Papa Johns founder John Schnatter in leaving the company behind.

Word broke on Tuesday that Manning is getting rid of his 31 Denver-area Papa Johns locations. The Denver Post got confirmation from the company that he’s leaving ownership behind, though he will stay on as a sponsor. That’s more than Schnatter, who left as company CEO on January 1 of this year.

Manning bough the franchises in 2012 when he came to the Denver Broncos from Indianapolis, but now that he’s retired and the league is less tied to Papa Johns, it seems Manning will make his money elsewhere.