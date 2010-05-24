Phil Smelt It, Bynum’s Brain Dealt It

If Family Fued were to do a survey on ‘Most Common Things Said During the NBA Playoffs,’ number one would be “one game at a time.” Apparently, Andrew Bynum wasn’t aware of this, because he’s already anticipating a Finals rematch with the Boston Celtics.

Man, it’s going to be amazing to play against those guys again. Especially having lost. We’re going to have a lot of fuel, a lot of ammo to throw at those guys. They’re definitely a great team. They’ve got great veterans on their squad. We know that. So we already are getting prepared. The first step is closing out Game 3. And after that we’ll be focusing on Boston, looking at them play, watching how they’re playing Orlando, and try and pick up as much as we can. –Orange County Register

Phil Jackson, zen master extrodinare, is less than amused. Bynum has totally harshed his mellow, bro.

Phil Jackson says Andrew Bynum perhaps has a little too much air between his ears. The Lakers coach scolded his young center for talking about the liklihood of a Los Angeles-Boston NBA Finals and added, that’s “what we call a brain fart in our business. He wasn’t thinking very clearly right there.” –GameOn

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Bynum was slient, and anything but deadly in last night’s loss to Pheonix. Bynum picked up 4 fouls in 8 minutes of playing time, totaling 2 points and 2 rebounds. That’s awful. So awful, in fact, that Phil Jackson is considering benching the brain farter.

“I’ll talk to him to see what his suggestion is about it and how he feels about it,” Jackson said. “I think he was ineffective. There were some things that got by him. He had one nice move in the post. Defensively I thought he was a little bit late.” –ESPN

Considering Bynum was going head-to-head against Sideshow Bob Robin Lopez, the zen master should be concerned. The Lakers looked as clueless as Lance Bass in a strip club against the Phoenix zone, giving the Suns some life in the Western Conference Finals. The Suns have not been to an NBA Finals since 1993. When Charles Barkley was an upstanding role model for the Phoenix community.