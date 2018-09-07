The Eagles Ran A Modified ‘Philly Special’ During Their First Game After The Super Bowl

#Joel Embiid #Atlanta Falcons #Philadelphia Eagles #NFL
Associate Editor
09.06.18

Getty Image

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win was highlighted by the decision to throw a touchdown pass to Nick Foles at the end of the second quarter. The Eagles were knocking on the doorstep while up 15-12 and facing a 4th-and-goal, and decided to run a trick play that ended with Foles reeling in the first catch of his career for six points.

It was a delightfully brash decision, one that we later learned was casually suggested by Foles and agreed to by head coach Doug Pederson. A statue outside of Lincoln Financial Field was unveiled earlier this week, and because Pederson is a fun head coach, the team ran a modified version of the play during their season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

This one is a little different — Foles didn’t score and took the snap here, while that responsibility fell to Corey Clement in the Super Bowl. But the result was the same, as a receiver (then Trey Burton, now Nelson Agholor) hooked up with Foles for a reception.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Atlanta Falcons#Philadelphia Eagles#NFL
TAGSATLANTA FALCONSJOEL EMBIIDNFLNICK FOLESPHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 7 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 7 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP