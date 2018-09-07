Getty Image

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win was highlighted by the decision to throw a touchdown pass to Nick Foles at the end of the second quarter. The Eagles were knocking on the doorstep while up 15-12 and facing a 4th-and-goal, and decided to run a trick play that ended with Foles reeling in the first catch of his career for six points.

It was a delightfully brash decision, one that we later learned was casually suggested by Foles and agreed to by head coach Doug Pederson. A statue outside of Lincoln Financial Field was unveiled earlier this week, and because Pederson is a fun head coach, the team ran a modified version of the play during their season opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

This one is a little different — Foles didn’t score and took the snap here, while that responsibility fell to Corey Clement in the Super Bowl. But the result was the same, as a receiver (then Trey Burton, now Nelson Agholor) hooked up with Foles for a reception.