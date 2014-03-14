Model Sues Playboy After ‘Golf Tee In Butt’ Stunt Goes Terribly Wrong

A model has filed suit against Playboy Enterprises and the co-host of a Playboy morning show after a 2012 stunt that involved sticking a golf tee in her butt (shockingly) didn’t go according to plan.
Liz Dickson took a golf club to the buttocks when host Kevin Klein stuck a ball on the tee firmly lodged between Dickson’s cheeks and took an errant swing. Now she’s alleging battery and negligence (and seeking $500,000 and punitive damage). From CBS LA:
According to the complaint, Dickson says she was invited to the Playboy Golf Finals at the Industry Hills Golf Club on March 30, 2012, where she was to help Playboy Playmates host.
Dickson agreed to have a photo taken of her lying on her stomach “with her buttocks partially exposed” so that Kevin Klein, co-host of the show, could hit a golf ball put atop a tee that was inserted between her butt cheeks, the suit alleges.
However, Klein missed the tee and “struck plaintiff on the buttocks, causing her injuries and damages,” the suit states.
Dickson suffered “pain, suffering, worrying and anxiety” after the incident, according to the suit.
To save you time and a Google search: Liz has never actually appeared in Playboy. She was the 2011 “Girl of Playboy Golf Winner” and “likes to shop, see her friends, have fun and act silly.”
