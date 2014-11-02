Please Enjoy This Amazing Offside Penalty On A Field Goal Attempt

This offside penalty by Darren Bates cost the St. Louis Rams five yards but hey, TOTALLY WORTH IT RIGHT? He was mere inches away from perhaps the greatest blocked field goal of all-time.
Hopefully this jumping over the line thing catches on. I, for one, would love to see rotund defensive linemen attempt this on a weekly basis. Forget fat guy TD, fat guy jumping over the line sounds wildly more entertaining.
that dude can jump.
WAAAAAAAATERBOY!
I’m still surprised this doesn’t happen more. I mean I did it all the time in Blitz.
Troy Polamalu wants his play back