A Guide To Watching The Final Weekend Of The Premier League

The eyes of the football-watching world will be on England on Sunday. The Premier League will wrap up its season this weekend, and if we’re lucky, we’ll get a final matchday full of drama and excitement that will live up to what has been, quite possibly, the most thrilling title race in the history of the league.

The two teams gunning to win the league, Manchester City and Liverpool, are not the only sides in action on Sunday. Every club in the Prem will play at the exact same time — for those of us in the U.S., the proceedings will air on the NBC family of networks, with every match kicking off at 10 a.m. ET. To get you ready, we laid out every match that will take place this weekend, including where you can go to find them. While all the attention will be focused on matches occurring in Anfield and Falmer, we highly recommend scanning the entire landscape, because Sunday is going to be a blast.

Relegation Battle

Nothing particularly eye-catching here. The bottom three teams are locked into the order they’ll finish on their way down to the EFL Championship: Cardiff City sit in 18th with 31 points, Fulham are in 19th with 26 points, and in last place are Huddersfield, bringing up the rear with 15 points. They won three matches this year. They won’t set the record for the fewest points in a season, but they’re one of the worst sides in the history of the Premier League, so hey, maybe you’ll enjoy checking them out if you’re into that sort of thing.

Two of them will be in totally meaningless matches. Huddersfield will travel to play Southampton (NBCSports.com), while Fulham play host to Newcastle (Olympic Channel). As for Cardiff, they play Manchester United (USA), who just happen to be led by former Cardiff City manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. And on that note, let’s get to the more fun stuff.