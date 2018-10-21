Getty Image

A trendy upset pick heading into this college football weekend was the Purdue Boilermakers taking down the Ohio State Buckeyes. Behind a high-powered offense and an aggressive defense, some of the sport’s boldest prognosticators thought Jeff Brohm’s Boilermakers had what it took to slay the perceived best team in the Big Ten.

As it turned out, the second-ranked Buckeyes weren’t able to get the job done, as Purdue went from being a 12-point underdog to taking down Ohio State by double-digits. In a scoreline that might make your jaw drop, Purdue defended their home field and walked out with a 49-20 win, knocking off a top-2 team for the first time since 1984.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what went wrong for the Buckeyes, because it’s not like the Boilermakers did anything unexpected. When they’re cooking, their high-flying, hyper-aggressive squad wants to make you uncomfortable on both sides of the ball, and oh my goodness, were they cooking on Saturday night. Purdue’s offense was on fire, with three standouts making big plays.

First up, I am talking about Rondale Moore, because he is perfect and I love him. Moore is an electric, 5’9 true freshman receiver who is capable of housing the ball whenever he touches it. Seeing as how he had 12 receptions for 170 yards and two scores, it is obvious that Purdue wanted to get him the ball as much as possible. His second touchdown made the outcome 100 percent inevitable. Look at this nonsense.