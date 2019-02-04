Getty Image

The Oakland Raiders are staying in the Bay Area in 2019, though they won’t call the Coliseum home. The NFL franchise destined to move to Las Vegas doesn’t have a stadium ready for them in Sin City for the upcoming NFL season, and the team’s relationship with Almeida County has fallen apart, which means they were essentially homeless come this fall.

Enter San Francisco’s Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. Though designed as a baseball stadium first, the park has hosted college football games in the past. And come September, it will host the Raiders’ Black Hole.

Bay Area sports reporter Raj Mathai reported shortly after Super Bowl 53 ended that the Raiders will announce in the coming days that they’ll be roommates this fall.