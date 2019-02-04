The Raiders Will Play Home Games In The San Francisco Giants’ Ballpark In 2019

02.04.19 43 mins ago

Getty Image

The Oakland Raiders are staying in the Bay Area in 2019, though they won’t call the Coliseum home. The NFL franchise destined to move to Las Vegas doesn’t have a stadium ready for them in Sin City for the upcoming NFL season, and the team’s relationship with Almeida County has fallen apart, which means they were essentially homeless come this fall.

Enter San Francisco’s Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. Though designed as a baseball stadium first, the park has hosted college football games in the past. And come September, it will host the Raiders’ Black Hole.

Bay Area sports reporter Raj Mathai reported shortly after Super Bowl 53 ended that the Raiders will announce in the coming days that they’ll be roommates this fall.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Francisco Giants#NFL
TAGSNFLOAKLAND RAIDERSoracle parkSAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 1 hour ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 3 days ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP