The Raiders Will Remove The Interim Title From Antonio Pierce And Make Him Their Head Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders have their next head coach, and as it turns out, it’s the guy who has been at the helm ever since Josh McDaniels got fired. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Raiders decided to remove the interim title from Antonio Pierce, making him the franchise’s next coach.

Pierce, who previously served as the team’s linebacker coach, ascended to the interim role after the Raiders decided to fire Josh McDaniels midway through the 2023 season. While he was unable to get them to the postseason, Pierce was able to go 5-4 and breathed some much-needed life into the roster, which was most prominently on display during Las Vegas’ 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was reported during the team’s search that the locker room rallied around Pierce, with some reports indicating that standout defensive end Maxx Crosby could request a trade in the event that someone else got the job. This is not the first time that the Raiders had the chance to promote a popular interim coach, as the team went 7-5 under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia in 2021 but opted to go in a different direction and hire McDaniels the following offseason.

Prior to taking over the Raiders, Pierce’s only head coaching experience came at the helm of California high school football powerhouse Long Beach Poly.

