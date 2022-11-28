The Raiders and Seahawks went back-and-forth on Sunday, trading leads and big plays, with both defenses struggling to get stops in a game that went to overtime tied at 34-34.

Seattle held a seven-point lead late, but Derek Carr found Foster Moreau in the back corner of the end zone on 3rd-and-goal to tie things up with just under two minutes to play.

A dime from Derek Carr to tie the game!



The Seahawks would be go three and out and be forced to punt on the ensuing possession, which nearly won them the game when the Raiders muffed the return but managed to jump on the loose ball inside their own 15. After running out the clock despite having two timeouts, Vegas won the toss in overtime and marched across midfield before stalling, missing a 56-yard field goal on 4th and 2. The defense would again show up in a big way when they needed it the most, forcing yet another three-and-out and a punt that pinned them on their own 14.

On the first play of their second drive in OT, they would lean on Josh Jacobs for his 33rd carry of the afternoon, which he’d break off for an 86-yard walkoff touchdown to give Vegas a 40-34 win, as he went untouched up the middle for six.

86-yard run from Josh Jacobs to win the game!

It’s a beautifully blocked play up front and once Jacobs is able to outrun an overly aggressive angle from the safety, there was no one between him and the goal line. Jacobs finished the day with 229 yards rushing and two touchdowns (as well as 74 receiving yards on six catches) as he was just about everything for the Raiders offense in Seattle, and capped off a career-best game in style with this exclamation point in overtime.