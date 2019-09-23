We Ran 50 4th Down Draws Against The Rams In ‘Madden’ To See How Often It Can Work

The Browns’ performance against the Rams on Sunday Night Football in a 20-13 loss, particularly the job of the coaching staff led by new head coach Freddie Kitchens, was a hot topic of conversation on Monday.

Cleveland had ample chances at home to take down the reigning NFC champs, but a few questionable calls and a lack of execution saw them fall by a touchdown and slip to 1-2 on the year. The final sequence in which they failed to punch it in from a goal-to-go situation on four tries from inside the five, ending with a Baker Mayfield pick, wasn’t great, but the most egregious decision was a draw play call on 4th & 9 earlier in the fourth quarter.

If you haven’t seen it yet, well, here it is.

It is an indefensible play call for most, but I wanted to see if there is any redeeming quality to a draw play on fourth down, because, while it appears mind-numbingly stupid, maybe there’s something to it. Probably not! But maybe. So, in the effort of doing some research I fired up Madden 20 and played five straight games against the Rams on All-Pro (seemed like a happy medium) with the Browns and purposefully put myself in as many fourth down situations as possible.

Sometimes, this would result in what I’m dubbing “The Freddie Zone,” a fourth down between 6-12 yards, +/- three yards from his fateful draw play choice. Others were short yardage situations, and others still, came from way longer than anyone should want, usually as a result of me being terrorized by Aaron Donald. In total, I ran 50 fourth down draw plays, most all of which were with Nick Chubb (a few were with Hilliard if Chubb was too tired). Here is the running diary of those plays as well as my descent into madness chronicled by some footage of said attempts.

Attempt 1, 4th & 10: 0 yards, Fail

Attempt 2, 4th & 6: 5 yards, Fail

Attempt 3, 4th & 8: 9 yards, Success

Attempt 4, 4th & 9: 2 yards, Fail

Attempt 5, 4th & 10: 4 yards, Fail

Attempt 6, 4th & 16: 2 yards, Fail

Attempt 7, 4th & 6: 0 yards, Fail

Attempt 8, 4th & 14: 44 yards, Success

Attempt 9, 4th & 4: 3 yards, Fail

Attempt 10, 4th & 19: 0 yards, Fail

Attempt 11, 4th & 4: 14 yards, Success

Attempt 12, 4th & 1: -2 yards, Fail

Attempt 13, 4th & 8: 1 yard, Fail

Attempt 14, 4th & 17: 11 yards, Fail

Attempt 15, 4th & 11: -2 yards, Fail

Attempt 16, 4th & 8: 11 yards, Success

Attempt 17, 4th & 12: 7 yards, Fail

Attempt 18, 4th & 9: 50 yards, Success

Attempt 19, 4th & 15: 3 yards, Fail

Attempt 20, 4th & 12: 13 yards, Success

Attempt 21, 4th & 18: 12 yards, Fail

Attempt 22, 4th & 17: -3 yards, Fail

Attempt 23, 4th & 2: 7 yards, Success

Attempt 24, 4th & 10: 5 yards, Fail

Attempt 25, 4th & 20: 35 yards, Success

Attempt 26, 4th & 11: -1 yard, Fail

Attempt 27, 4th & 2: 1 yard, Fail

Attempt 28, 4th & 12: 11 yards, Fail

Attempt 29, 4th & 8: 10 yards, Success

Attempt 30, 4th & 10: 9 yards, Fail

Attempt 31, 4th & 6: 15 yards, Success

Attempt 32, 4th & 9: -2 yards, Fail

Attempt 33, 4th & 8: -2 yards, Fail

Attempt 34, 4th & 5: 6 yards, Success

Attempt 35, 4th & 16: 10 yards, Fail

Attempt 36, 4th & 2: 12 yards, Success

Attempt 37, 4th & 12: -2 yards, Fail

Attempt 38, 4th & 8: 9 yards, Success

Attempt 39, 4th & 11: -1 yard, Fail

Attempt 40, 4th & 1: 1 yard, Success

Attempt 41, 4th & 2: -2 yards, Fail

Attempt 42, 4th & 7: 4 yards, Fail

Attempt 43, 4th & 10: 11 yards, Success

Attempt 44, 4th & inches: 8 yards, Success

Attempt 45, 4th & 10: 25 yards, Success

Attempt 46, 4th & 8: 10 yards, Success

Attempt 47, 4th & 8: 9 yards, Success

Attempt 48, 4th & 10: 11 yards, Success

Attempt 49, 4th & 6: 5 yards, Fail

Attempt 50, 4th & 3: -2 yards, Fail

FINAL RESULTS

Overall Conversion Rate: 20/50 (40%)

Short yardage (5 or fewer yards): 6/11 (54.5%)

Freddie Zone (6-12 yards): 12/28 (42.8%)

Long yardage (13 or more yards): 2/9 (22.2%)

Now, the run at the end was truly incredible. I just caught fire, but for the most part, I would not suggest running draws on fourth down, especially in mid-to-long distance when real life defenses are almost always going to run a zone, as the Rams did in Cleveland. Video game defenses would run lots of man against me and that was often when I had success — that and if my guard didn’t get mauled by Aaron Donald — because the DBs and linebackers turn their backs to the play. Real defenses aren’t going to often do that, and the result is safeties and backers flying at the ball carrier to make the play before they can get there.